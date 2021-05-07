Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 220.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

