Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of TopBuild worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.02 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.