Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $498.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

