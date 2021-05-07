Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,298.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,163.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

