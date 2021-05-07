CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,501. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

