Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NYSE:CBU opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

