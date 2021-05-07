Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

NYSE CYH traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

