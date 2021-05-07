Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

