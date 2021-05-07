Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,058. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.