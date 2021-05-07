Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.