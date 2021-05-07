Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.26

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €113.26 ($133.25) and traded as high as €121.10 ($142.47). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €120.90 ($142.24), with a volume of 470,661 shares.

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.71 ($162.02).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €113.26.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

