Comparing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.47% 0.97%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intesa Sanpaolo and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 9 0 2.75 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 1.07 $4.66 billion N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.97 $15.17 million N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

