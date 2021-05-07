Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.52. 162,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

