Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

