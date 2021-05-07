Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CODI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

