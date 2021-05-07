Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Compass stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. 1,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,607. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.11.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
