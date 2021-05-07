COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of CMPS opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

