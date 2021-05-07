Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
CNDT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 2,184,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
