Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CNDT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 2,184,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.