CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Heather L. Cohen Sells 4,617 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,563.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

