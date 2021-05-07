Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $1,488.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $978.76 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,446.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.56.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

