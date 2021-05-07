Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Constellium traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 18420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

