Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

