Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
