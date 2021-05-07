Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 6,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

