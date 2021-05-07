Contrasting Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Gazit Globe -11.05% -3.97% -1.34%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.34 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.55 $183.86 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

