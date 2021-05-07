Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.77

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 481376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$995.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $238,010 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

