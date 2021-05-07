CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

