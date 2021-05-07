Cormark Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.13.

Calibre Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.01. 182,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.