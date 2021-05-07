Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE CNR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,138. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.