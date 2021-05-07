Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSOD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 20,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,278. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.