Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,463. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

