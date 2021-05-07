Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 70,013 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,176. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

