Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BND traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $85.44. 80,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,439. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

