Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 692,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

