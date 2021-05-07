Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $155.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

