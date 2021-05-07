Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,604 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

