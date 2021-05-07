Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 117,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,776. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 238,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,865,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

