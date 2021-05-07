CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.00

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,101,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 142,190 shares of company stock worth $15,389,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.