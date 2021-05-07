CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $820.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $865.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.11. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

