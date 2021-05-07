Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.71.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6,085.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

