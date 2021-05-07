Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.