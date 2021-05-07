Cowen Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.92.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $133.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

