Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,250 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 192.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

