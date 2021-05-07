Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,630 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

