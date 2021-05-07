Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 92,408 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12,419.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 172,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 171,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 986.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 72,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

