Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $195.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

