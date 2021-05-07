Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.