CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

CRA International has increased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

CRA International stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $616.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

