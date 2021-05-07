Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $165.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $165.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

