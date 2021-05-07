Credit Suisse Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.68.

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $432.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.80. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

