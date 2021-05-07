Credit Suisse Group Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $151.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

